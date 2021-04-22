Haynes International (HAYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Haynes International to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $72.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. On average, analysts expect Haynes International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.47 million, a PE ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

