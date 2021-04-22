Haywood Securities Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. CSFB set a C$12.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.66.

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.93. 831,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,734. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

