Haywood Securities Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$19.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.84.

LUN stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 864,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,866. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of C$10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 51.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

