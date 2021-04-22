HC Wainwright Lowers Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target to $5.00

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 15,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,335. The firm has a market cap of $227.78 million, a PE ratio of -300.70 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Ronald Little purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 231,589 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.