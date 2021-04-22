HCA Healthcare, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $197.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $198.51.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

