HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.30-$14.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.0-$55.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.54 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.28.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $197.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $198.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

