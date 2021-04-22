Head-To-Head Comparison: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) vs. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44% Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 154.87 $25.31 million $0.09 3,648.00 Magnite $156.41 million 26.84 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -98.16

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zoom Video Communications and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 3 10 14 0 2.41 Magnite 0 3 4 0 2.57

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus target price of $426.40, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Magnite has a consensus target price of $40.29, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Magnite.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Magnite on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also offers Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; and Zoom Video Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, and marketing presentations. In addition, the company provides Zoom for Developers that allows developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; and Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has partnership with ServiceNow. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

