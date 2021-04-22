Head to Head Contrast: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -3.92% -1.94% -0.09% First Financial Northwest 13.85% 5.52% 0.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and First Financial Northwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $38.72 billion 0.62 -$6.04 billion ($3.04) -3.85 First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 2.08 $10.37 million $1.03 13.31

First Financial Northwest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and First Financial Northwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 5 6 1 0 1.67 First Financial Northwest 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Financial Northwest has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Given First Financial Northwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Financial Northwest beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice, social and governance products, and digital offerings. This segment also provides wealth management, and postal and parcel services. The Company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,891 branches in Germany and internationally. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

