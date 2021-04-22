Head to Head Contrast: Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) versus Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tintri and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A Ooma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ooma has a consensus target price of $22.88, indicating a potential upside of 37.55%. Given Ooma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than Tintri.

Profitability

This table compares Tintri and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tintri N/A N/A N/A Ooma -2.50% -9.25% -3.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tintri and Ooma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tintri $125.90 million 0.02 -$157.65 million N/A N/A Ooma $151.59 million 2.55 -$18.80 million ($0.65) -25.58

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Tintri.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tintri has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ooma beats Tintri on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. On July 10, 2018, Tintri, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 8, 2019.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Mobile HD app to make, receive, and transfer phone calls; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including call recording, enhanced call blocking, voicemail transcription, and support for overhead paging systems for businesses; and Ooma Enterprise, an UCaaS offering. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo 4G. a solution that provides home phone and internet service; Ooma Telo Air, a solution that connects to the Internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home; and Ooma HD3 cordless handset. In addition, the company offers Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo; and Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. Further, it provides Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

