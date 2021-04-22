Head to Head Review: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) versus Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of UniFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Surge Energy and UniFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UniFirst $1.80 billion 2.36 $135.77 million $7.13 31.62

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surge Energy and UniFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 UniFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00

UniFirst has a consensus target price of $248.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Surge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Surge Energy and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A UniFirst 7.25% 7.48% 5.92%

Summary

UniFirst beats Surge Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data. The company also provides accounts receivable solutions for suppliers; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; and trade finance solutions. In addition, it offers trustee; investment management; and software services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

