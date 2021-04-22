Head to Head Review: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) 4.89% 11.66% 3.18%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for XPeng and AB Volvo (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 9 0 2.82 AB Volvo (publ) 1 2 3 0 2.33

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $53.40, indicating a potential upside of 64.97%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPeng and AB Volvo (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) $45.71 billion 1.10 $3.79 billion $1.87 13.21

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats XPeng on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated and rigid haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, pavers, and compactors under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial boats, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with NVIDIA to develop commercial vehicles and machines. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

