Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of Health Catalyst worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $1,537,445. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCAT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

