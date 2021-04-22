Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares during the period. Health Catalyst comprises approximately 3.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.51% of Health Catalyst worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

