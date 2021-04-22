Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America makes up 6.4% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $57,198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 978,753 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. 12,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,313. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

