Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 5.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $167,833,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,155 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 51,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

