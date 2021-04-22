HealthStream (HSTM) to Release Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthStream stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $709.85 million, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

