Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $362.54 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00324442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009760 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00029148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,917,181,982 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

