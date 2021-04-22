HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $82,863.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $509.28 million and $82,863.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003628 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00040207 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001216 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005751 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00021555 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

