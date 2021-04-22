Hegic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $78.35 million and $2.58 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.91 or 0.00741062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.53 or 0.08147138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

