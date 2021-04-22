HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.47 ($87.61).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

HEI stock opened at €77.72 ($91.44) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €38.60 ($45.41) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

