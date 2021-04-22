HEIDI Hits Market Capitalization of $899.78 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One HEIDI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HEIDI has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. HEIDI has a market cap of $899.78 and $166.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

