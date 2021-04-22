Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $726.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

