Heineken’s (HEINY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. ING Group lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,202. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36. Heineken has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.