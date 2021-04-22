Heineken’s (HEINY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. ING Group downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded up $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $58.27. 20,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

