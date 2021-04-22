Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.60.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.02. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $134.23 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.