Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HP opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

