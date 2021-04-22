Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after buying an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after buying an additional 559,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $160,711,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 980,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 272,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

