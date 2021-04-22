Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $25.77

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $25.13. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 1,169 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $160,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $33,267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.