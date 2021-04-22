Henderson Far East Income Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 5.80 (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HFEL stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 337.50 ($4.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 320.86. The company has a market capitalization of £486.99 million and a P/E ratio of 94.57. Henderson Far East Income has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 346 ($4.52).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

