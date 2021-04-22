Henderson Far East Income Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 5.80 (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HFEL stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 337.50 ($4.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 320.86. The company has a market capitalization of £486.99 million and a P/E ratio of 94.57. Henderson Far East Income has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 346 ($4.52).
About Henderson Far East Income
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.