Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 55,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Associated Banc worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.