Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after buying an additional 531,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after buying an additional 279,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $23,065,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.