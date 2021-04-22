Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Meridian Bancorp worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 126.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 61.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 63,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $939.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

