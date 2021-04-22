Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 46,600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

T opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

