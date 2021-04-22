Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 49,500 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of MYR Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYRG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,916,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $76.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

