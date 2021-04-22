Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 71,200 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

