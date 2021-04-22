Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 168,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 864,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 43,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

BMY opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of -602.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

