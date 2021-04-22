Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day moving average of $140.16. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.