Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after buying an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,421,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after acquiring an additional 79,178 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

NYCB stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

