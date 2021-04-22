Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $3.34 Million in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 367,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Rayonier Advanced Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.