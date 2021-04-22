Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $3.70 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

AutoNation stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.