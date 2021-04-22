Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $4.80 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 105.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 946,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,638,000 after buying an additional 486,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

