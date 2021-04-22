Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $4.83 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of BCE by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.6816 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

