Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $570.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

