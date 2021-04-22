Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Citi Trends as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $102.24 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.90 million, a PE ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

