Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $81.15 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

