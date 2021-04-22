Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.