Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of HIBB opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,764. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

