Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.