Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Surgery Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

