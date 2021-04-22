Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

UNFI stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

